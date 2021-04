Conservative Stereotypes

The Grammy winner let loose on her second album, GIRL, and wasn’t afraid to challenge some of the more reserved expectations about women in country music. “The stereotype is you’ve either got to be this religious, virginal conservative, or the wronged woman burning the house down,” she told the BBC in June 2019. “People in pop and R&B are confident and sexy and sexual, and they’re celebrating it — so why don’t we, in country, write these songs?”