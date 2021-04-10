Not Country Enough

In November 2020, the Texas native got real about finding her voice after winning Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. “I still can get hurt when people claim I’m ‘not country’ but when I stood there accepting @cma Song of the Year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path & sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who’s already pioneered the genre,” she tweeted. “Thank you for accepting me.”