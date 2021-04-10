Owning Her Faults

Morris doesn’t just dish out criticism to fellow country singers — she also takes the time to look at the mistakes that she’s made in her own career. While speaking at the 2021 Country Radio Seminar conference, she remembered being called out by writer Andrea Williams about a song on her 2019 record. “She was like, ‘Maren. Love that you’re doing R&B songs on your record. Love ‘RSVP.’ Why are you doing them with a bunch of white people?’ And I remember when she said that on Twitter, you know, you sort of bow up, like, ‘Why are you coming for me? I love Black people!’” Morris said.

“I have got to correct that and acknowledge that … absolutely, cultural appropriation [and] culture vulturing is a real thing,” she continued. “I love country music so much. I have my version of it, and I think that going forward, I just want to pay respect to the people that actually built it for me, and just continue working and educating myself and trying to educate people around me.”