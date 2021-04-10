Room to Grow

Conversations surrounding diversity in the country world aren’t new — but the issue became a hot topic as the Black Lives Matter movement continued to gain traction. In March 2021, Morris acknowledged that there was still “so much room to grow” when it comes to inclusivity in the genre. “I think country music definitely is stepping up to the plate slowly but surely,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “I’m a white woman in country music. I already sort of have this leg up. … I think I just want to exist in a genre that is working to be better,” she added.