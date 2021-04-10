There’s ‘Deeper Meaning’

After being pressed about the frequency at which Confederate flags pop up at country concerts and festivals, the “80s Mercedes” singer admitted that “a large majority of people that listen to country music” aren’t aware of the “deeper meaning” behind the symbol. “At these country music festivals, I see the Confederate flags in the parking lots. I don’t want to play those festivals anymore,” she said in February 2021 during the annual Country Radio Seminar conference. “If you were a Black person, would you ever feel safe going to a show with those flying in the parking lot? No.”