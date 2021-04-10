Who Gets ‘Protected’

Morris was one of several stars to speak out after Wallen was caught saying the N-word on video in February 2021. The “Whiskey Glasses” crooner later issued an apology after the scandal drew widespread attention — but Morris wasn’t swayed. “It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word,” she tweeted at the time. “We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”