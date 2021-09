It Was Briefly Known as ‘The G-Word’

In December 2013, the “Butterfly” songstress told Andy Cohen that she hated the movie so much that for a while she wouldn’t allow people to say its name in her presence. “You don’t understand, for years it was the G-word, nobody could talk about it; now I understand it as a kitsch moment in my life,” she recalled. As for why it bombed at the box office, she said, “There was no script darling. And it was released on 9/11.”