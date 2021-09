It Was Not Based on Her Own Life

“Can I just say right now that this story is not autobiographical?” the “Heartbreaker” singer told Movieline, answering a question about how much of the movie was inspired by her own experience. “My mother is white, and she was never unstable. She’s an opera singer. And the DJ that Billie meets isn’t like any man I’ve ever been with. … Trust me, Billie has totally different issues than I do. Not that I don’t have my own.”