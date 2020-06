16. “Don’t Forget About Us” (2005)

Carey was on top of the world in the mid-aughts thanks to The Emancipation of Mimi, her most triumphant album in years. When she reissued the project seven months after its initial release, she tacked on this lovelorn and breathy midtempo, which climaxes with an effortless 13-second note that only she could hit.