18. “Touch My Body” (2008)

Carey tried her hand at making a comical (and risqué!) track here but came up short. Although the undeniably catchy midtempo still managed to top the Hot 100, some listeners couldn’t help but laugh — for all the wrong reasons — at Carey speak-singing her way through lyrics like, “If there’s a camera up in here / Then I best not catch this flick on YouTube.”