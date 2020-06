7. “One Sweet Day” (feat. Boyz II Men) (1995)

This harmony-filled, goosebump-inducing ballad about the death of a loved one pairs two of the greatest acts of the ‘90s. With 16 weeks at No. 1, the song became the longest-running chart-topper in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. Carey and Boyz II Men held the record until 2019, when Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” rode its way to the top.