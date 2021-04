A Seamless Bond

“[SVU] gave birth to Mariska and Meloni, and Benson and Stabler. We’re kind of inextricably linked and connected in that way. Beyond that, we’re very good friends. I think we value each other,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2020, before explaining what it was like to be back on set together. “We just pick it up right where we left off. … We just kind of fall seamlessly into that place every time we see each other.”