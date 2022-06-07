Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak

This MAFS couple gave fans a scare in season 14 when it seemed like Steve’s unemployment and Noi’s desire for financial stability conflicted. Then Noi wanted to keep her own apartment, indicating she wanted to spend time away from her husband, much to his dismay. However, Steve proved to be smart with his money and investments, and Noi spent only one night a week at her old place, never cutting into her bonding time with Steve or his family. The two were revealed to be going strong at the Married at First Sight season 14 reunion in May 2022.