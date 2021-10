The Cast

Renner will be joined by a cast of Marvel newbies, including Vera Farmiga, Ava Russo and Steinfeld. Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Fra Free will round out the cast of the action series.

Florence Pugh will also return as her Black Widow character Yelena Belova, a Russian assassin who has her eye on Hawkeye.