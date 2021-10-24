The New Poster

In October, Marvel released a new poster for the series that gives a better look at the stars, Renner and Steinfeld, in their full superhero costumes. A photo of the Brooklyn Bridge with Christmas lights was inserted in the arrow behind them, emphasizing the Christmastime in New York City setting.

Also bringing the holiday spirit is the golden retriever wearing a Santa Claus hat in the Hawkeye poster. Comic book fans know that this one-eyed ball of fluff is Lucky the Pizza Dog, and he’s an important part of the Matt Fraction-penned graphic novels that inspired the Disney+ show.