Who is Kate Bishop?

“She’s such an interesting and fun character,” Steinfeld told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021.

The Dickinson star revealed that Kate is “a New York City girl who has looked at Hawkeye and idolized this person her whole life. And she finds herself in a very fun, crazy, possibly life-threatening situation, where she is face-to-face with her hero.”

The Christmas-set adventure is “very fun, and I’m very excited for it to come out,” she added. “I still can’t find the words to describe just how incredible it feels.”