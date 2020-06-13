Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Onscreen Boyfriends: Where Are They Now?

Ben Easter

Megan Fox’s Brianna Wallace may have wanted Jordan in Holiday in the Sun, but Ashley’s character, Alex, didn’t go down without a fight at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas.

“I remember being a little bit nervous for our kissing scene because I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, she is my brother’s age and I’m kissing a girl that’s my brother’s age.’ And [Ashley] was so generous, even as an actress,” Easter recalled to Uproxx. “I remember she grabbed my hand and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to practice really quick?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, yes please,’ because I was nervous too. I was 22 kissing a 15-year-old, which sounds awful but it’s professional.”

Easter reunited with the Olsen twins in their short-lived series So Little Time, which aired in 2002. After roles in Zenon: Z3 and I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, he became a photographer.