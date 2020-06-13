Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Onscreen Boyfriends: Where Are They Now?

Michelangelo Tommaso

Mary-Kate’s love interest in When In Rome, Paolo, stayed in Rome! Tommaso, who was born in Rome, Lazio, Italy, has a series of acting credits in Italian TV shows.

“The twins, they did their own thing. It wasn’t traditionally the way I’ve seen it in all my other movies, the whole cast goes out together. I hung out with Michelangelo,” Derek Lee Nixon, who played Ryan in the 2002 movie, told Uproxx. “I had never seen a Mary-Kate and Ashley movie ’til my own. It wasn’t that I didn’t know who they were or anything. I was 19 when I shot When in Rome, so it wasn’t necessarily my demographic.”