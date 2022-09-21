Nick Cannon’s Offscreen Comments

The Masked Singer host was fired by ViacomCBS after he made anti-Semitic remarks on a podcast. Fox, however, allowed him to keep his job after he issued a public apology. “Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends,” the network said in a statement in July 2020. “On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

In February 2021, ViacomCBS rehired him as the host of Wild ‘N Out.