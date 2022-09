Sarah Palin’s Rap

The Sarah Palin’s Alaska alum became the first politician to appear on the show when she dressed as the Bear and rapped Sir Mix-a-Lot‘s “Baby Got Back” for her performance. When Palin’s defamation lawsuit against The New York Times went to trial in 2022, she requested that jurors not be allowed to watch footage of her participating in The Masked Singer, claiming that it could case “unfair prejudice and confusion.” The jury ultimately ruled in favor of the newspaper.