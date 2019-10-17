Black Widow

Song: “Before He Cheats”

Video clues: Since she was young, she’s always had to have a “squeaky clean” image to the public, but always felt out of place doing so. She feels like on the show, she can reinvent her image into something more edgy and sultry.

Black Widow’s clue: “I never went to prom but I pretended to.”

Judges’ guesses: Lea Michele, Raven Simone, Christina Aguilera, Tatyana Ali

Our guess: Raven Symone; she went to prom in For One Night, and had to had a clean image for Disney Channel.