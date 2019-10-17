Flamingo

Song: “Footloose”

Video clues: She said she comes from humble beginnings and started out with “absolutely zero connections.” She was discovered by a “wizard” who led her to her dream in Hollywood, leading the judges to believe she’s an actress.

Flamingo’s clue: “When I was a kid I wanted to be a doctor. I even attended a medical training school.”

Judges’ guesses: Ally Brooke, Adrienne Bailon, Kandi Burruss

Our guess: As was our guess last week, Bailon. She attended the High School for Health Professions and Human Services.