Leopard

Song: “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes

Video clues: The Leopard said he “wasn’t always wanted” in the past and used his talent as an “escape” from reality. He said he lives his life in color. He also revealed he has kids, who he tries to be an inspiration for. He tells his kids that you can always flip the script on what society labels you as, leaving us to believe he is known for multiple things.

Leopard’s clue: He once served fast food.

Judges’ guesses: Jamie Foxx, Ru Paul, Neil Patrick Harris, Billy Porter

Our guess: Jamie Foxx (In Living Color?)