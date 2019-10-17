Skeleton

Song: “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?”

Video clues: He felt overshadowed his entire life, including in his career. He hinted to instruments, saying that working in the background allowed him to orchestrate his environment. The Skeleton also said he’s lived a great life, but his appearance on the show is the first time he’s been a headliner.

Skeleton’s clue: “I was once inducted into the National Black Sports and Entertainment Hall of Fame.”

Judges’ guesses: Martin Short, Paul Shaffer, Teller of Penn & Teller