Thingamajig

Song: “Rainbow”

Video clues: Singing is his first love and talked about how his parents implemented good values into him as a kid, including not to “run with the bulls.” He also talked about how his “magic” comes from within. Thingamajig said his song choice reflects his sensitive side.

Thingamajig’s clue: “My darkest moment was when I went to rehab.”

Judges’ guesses: Lebron James, Dennis Rodman, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan