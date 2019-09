The Butterfly

Clues: The butterfly has gone through a major change in the past year, and is “terrified by the one place I used to call home.” When saying that, a photo of London was shown. She also posed in a photo shoot in her package and ended it with a reference to church. After performing “Bang Bang,” she seemed to have a southern accent and said, “Bless your heart.”

Judges’ guesses: Cara Delevingne, Fantasia, Mel B and Diana Ross