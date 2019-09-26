The Egg

Clues: In the package, the egg appeared on stage, had a crystal ball and showed drawings of a swan, a dress sketch and a skateboard. “I’m strong on the outside and vulnerable on the inside,” he said, adding that he was ready to join the ranks after “years of being on top of the pyramid.” He also referenced “going for gold.”

Judges’ guesses: Adam Rippon, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir and Jonathan Van Ness

Reveal: After losing to the Skeleton in the smackdown, the Egg was revealed as Johnny Weir!