The Ice Cream

Clues: The Ice Cream makes a lot of money, performs for millions, seemingly knows karate and “caught a lot of slack for doing the thing I loved the most.” They even said their family doubted that his passion could become a job. The Ice Cream said they were “sweet” and “everybody loves me.” In the preview special, they was standing in front of a calendar with Valentine’s Day circled.

Judges’ guesses: Calvin Harris, Marshmellow, Rob Dyrdek and Pewdiepie

Reveal: After losing the smackdown against the ladybug, the Ice Cream was revealed as Tyler Ninja Blevins.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.