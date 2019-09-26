The Ladybug

Clues: She was born into the limelight and when spinning a wheel in her package, images of a pumpkin, a ham, a puppy, a scorpion, a cop car, a baseball bat and a skull appeared. She’s also been through a “lifetime of drama” and said “the media was always keeping up with every piece of gossip and family feud.” She was also nervous before her performance. She may have a southern accent.

Judges’ guesses: Lily Collins, Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lynn Spears, Willow Smith. However, “keeping up” could have been a nod to a Kardashian.