The Rottweiler

Clues: The rottweiler mentioned that he learned a lot after he “touched the pigskin under the Friday night lights.” He said he rose to fame “almost overnight” and showed off a “Fantasy Champion” ring. Also, this singer was bitten by a rottweiler as a kid!

Judges’ guesses: This seems like it could be an actor from Friday Night Lights, not a real athlete. After showing off his amazing voice, the judges guessed Brian Littrell, JC Chasez, Nick Lachey and Bruno Mars.