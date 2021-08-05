Danny DeVito

The Emmy winner, who began acting in the early 70s, has been in dozens of films since Matilda, including Man on the Moon, Erin Brockovich, Big Fish and Jumanji: The Next Level. He has starred on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia since its 2006 premiere.

DeVito married Perlman in 1982, one year after the pair met. They share three children, Lucy (born in 1983), Grace (born in 1985), and Jacob (born in 1987). The pair separated in October 2012 before reconciling in March 2013. They split again in March 2017, but remain close friends.