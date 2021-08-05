Embeth Davidtz

The South African actress, who portrayed the beloved Miss Honey in Matilda, continued her film career after the comedy, starring in Bicentennial Man, Junebug, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Amazing Spider-Man (and its sequel) and Old. She also appeared in multiple episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men, Ray Donovan and The Morning Show.

Davidtz has been married to attorney Jason Sloane since 2002 and they share two children. In 2013, she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.