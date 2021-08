Rhea Perlman

The Cheers alum starred in many hit TV shows and movies following Matilda, appearing in episodes of Kate Brasher, Hung, Kirstie, The Mindy Project, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and many more.

Perlman and DeVito tied the knot in 1982 and share three children. They briefly split from 2012 to 2013. They separated for good in March 2017, but remain friends.