Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Bromance Through the Years

2021: Dream Costars

Damon revealed to E! News in 2021 that he and Affleck believed they would “never find the time” to collaborate on another project after Good Will Hunting. However, once they carved out the hours to write The Last Duel, they hoped to work together more.

“I grew up with this guy, I’ve known him forever. We’re from the same world and place and stayed close, and I often think about people who come into this business and there’s some challenges that get thrown at you,” the Gone Girl star added at the time. “And having somebody to go through it with me and bounce stuff off of has been really helpful. … You’re lucky if you get to do the job you love and luckier if it’s with people that you love.”