Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Bromance Through the Years

2021: Looking to the Future

After the trailer for Affleck and Damon’s movie The Last Duel premiered in July 2021, the Jason Bourne actor said he hopes to collaborate with his BFF again as the years go on — especially because they’ve gotten better at time management.

“I think we’ll write a lot more in the future just because it didn’t turn out to be as time-consuming as we thought,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Back in the day, we didn’t have deadlines because nobody cared what we were doing, no one was waiting for the script, we were unemployed, so we literally had nothing else to do. And now we can build the time, it’s a little more structured, right? Like, alright, let’s write from 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop the kids off and then we can pick the kids up. We actually have lives now which is nice, finally.”