Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s-Bromance Through the Years

2021: Promoting ‘The Last Duel’

Ahead of the release of their collaboration The Last Duel, Affleck revealed that his character was originally supposed to kiss Damon’s in the movie, but the filmmakers decided to cut the scene. “In the original actual version of that scene — the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth,” the Argo director told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “And we had that in the script.”

The Martian actor joked that the moment would have been the duo’s “first on screen kiss,” but instead, Damon’s character kneeled before Affleck’s in the scene.

At the New York City premiere of the film, the Justice League star told ET that he hopes the pals collaborate on more movies in the future. “It’s cool to be doing another movie with him,” he said. “We loved it, and we definitely want to do more.”