Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Bromance Through the Years

2022: Interviewing Each Other

While promoting The Tender Bar in January 2022, Affleck was interviewed by Damon for Entertainment Weekly, and he noted that the Thor: Love and Thunder star’s support was crucial to his career.

“I don’t know that that would’ve been possible for me alone, doing this job in this world without somebody I grew up with who I loved, who I knew loved me and had my back, who believed in me, and whom the popularity of my movies or what people said about me wasn’t going to change what they thought about me,” Affleck gushed.