Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Bromance Through the Years

2022: On Set for Their Untitled Nike Movie

The BFFs were spotted making another onscreen return for their still-untitled sports marketing film, taking a break while working on set.

The movie, directed by Affleck and costarring Damon, will center around Sonny Vaccaro (played by Damon), a well-known sneaker salesman, who led Nike in its pursuit of a partnership with Michael Jordan. Affleck will also costar as American businessman and billionaire Phil Knight. The forthcoming flick marks the first time the Argo filmmaker will direct the Informant! star.