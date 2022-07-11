Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Bromance Through the Years

2022: On Set for Their Untitled Nike Movie
The BFFs were spotted making another onscreen return for their still-untitled sports marketing film, taking a break while working on set.
The movie, directed by Affleck and costarring Damon, will center around Sonny Vaccaro (played by Damon), a well-known sneaker salesman, who led Nike in its pursuit of a partnership with Michael Jordan. Affleck will also costar as American businessman and billionaire Phil Knight. The forthcoming flick marks the first time the Argo filmmaker will direct the Informant! star.Back to top