October 2021: Reminiscing Over Teenage Photos

The Massachusetts natives appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they brought a throwback photo booth snap of themselves, rocking matching puka-shell necklaces when they were 17.

“Hard not to see that those guys are going to make it,” the Argo director joked at the time, as Damon added, “Yeah, those guys, clearly have ‘star’ written all over them. I think it’s the matching puka necklaces that give it away.”