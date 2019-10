2019: Teaming Up for ‘The Last Duel’

At the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his movie Ford v Ferrari, Damon expressed his excitement to pen the script for The Last Duel with Affleck. “We wrote for the first time in 25 years with Nicole Holofcener, who is a hero or ours — amazing writer, she’s great,” he explained to Extra. “The three of us wrote this thing, so hopefully we will shoot it next year.”