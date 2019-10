2017: The 89th Academy Awards

When presenting the Best Adapted Screenplay award at the 2017 Oscars, the duo were played off the stage by host Jimmy Kimmel — who has a “feud” with Damon. “You’ve got to be kidding me. Wait a minute. Hold on. What is with the music? Am I being played off? Seriously?” Damon said as music interrupted him. “I’m just presenting, you can’t play me off.” Kimmel, for his part, told Damon to “wrap it up” because “we want to go home.”