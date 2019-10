2016: The Guys’ Choice Awards

In 2016, Damon and Affleck walked away with the Guys of the Decade award at Spike TV’s Guys’ Choice Awards. “I think it goes without saying that this is an award Matt and I have been dreaming about since we were little boys,” Affleck said during their speech. “I did Gigli and Matt did that Liberace movie and all of a sudden it all seemed out of reach. Then I did [Batman v Superman] and all of a sudden it was back in reach again.”