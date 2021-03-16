Bachelor

Matt James Reflects on Rachael Kirkconnell Split, Admits What He Would Do Differently as the Bachelor: Post-Show Interview Takeaways

By
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James on The Bachelor Matt James Admits What He Would Do Differently and More Post-Show Takeaways
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
6
5 / 6
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Where He Stands With Rachael Now

“I know that Rachael’s a good person and everything she outlined in her apology and her statement, I’m looking forward to seeing her do because I know she’s capable of it,” he said.

Matt later added that he has no plans to get back together with Rachael. “I think there’s a lot of work that needs to be done before I can think about being in a relationship with anybody,” he said. “I need time to process everything that’s going on. I want to respect Rachael and what she’s gotta do as well.”

 

Back to top