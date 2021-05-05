He Reconnected With His Dad

Matt has a complicated relationship with his father, so their onscreen reunion was both controversial and difficult for many viewers to watch. The reality star, however, thinks the show helped kick off a new era for his family, and said “there were a lot of things to celebrate” even amid all the controversy.

“The conversations I had with my mom, my brother and my dad weren’t in vain,” he told WSJ. “After the show, I reached out to my Pops, and we talk on a regular basis now. He’s taken steps to make amends with the rest of the family and be a better dad to his kids.”