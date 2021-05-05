Bachelor Nation

Matt James Says He Didn’t Have Sex in the Fantasy Suites, Gives Update on Rachael Romance and More

He Thinks the Franchise Has a Future

Between the Rachael controversy, Clare Crawley’s shortened season and other behind-the-scenes issues, some fans and viewers have speculated that the show isn’t long for this world. But Matt, even as a major player in the recent drama, doesn’t agree — so long as a few changes are made.  

“If you have different people of color all across the board, it’s going to help you tell a story that’s more representative,” he said, adding that he thinks the franchise will last “long after” he’s gone. “If someone has never … been with someone who doesn’t look like them, they’re going to have a hard time.”

