Tyler Didn’t Watch the Whole Season

Unlike many Bachelors, Matt wasn’t a former contestant from the franchise and was known only to fans as the best friend of Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Tyler, 28, said he was disappointed by the amount of screen time his friend when the show was purportedly about his search for love, so he stopped watching after three episodes.

“I wanted to see more Matt,” he explained. “That’s why I didn’t watch as much as I wanted to. The Bachelor should be about the lead. I want people to see Matt’s story and then Matt’s fun side, goofy side, the side that we all love. I think the best part of Matt was what we saw in the bloopers.”