Confirmed Coming Soon

Blade: Mahershala Ali will play the vampire slayer, introducing a whole new world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds’ merc with a mouth will return — and remain R-rated — despite the Disney/Fox merger.

Captain America 4: After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted in March 2021, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has officially taken the vibranium shield and adopted the Captain America title.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2: A sequel was quickly given the green light in December 2021 after the success of the September 2021 movie, starring Simu Liu.