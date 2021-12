‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his team defeated Thanos in Endgame, but their Gamora (Zoe Saldana) didn’t survive. They have a different version of Gamora, who traveled through time from the past, but she only just turned against her father and hasn’t fallen in love with Star-Lord yet.