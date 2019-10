Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith)

Then: Before Seyfried made her feature film debut in Mean Girls, the Pennsylvania native appeared as Lucinda Montgomery in As the World Turns and Joni Stafford in All My Children.

Now: Seyfriend appeared on the acclaimed HBO drama Big Love from 2006 to 2011. She also landed high-profile roles in films, including Mamma Mia!, Jennifer’s Body, Dear John and Lovelace. She welcomed a daughter, Nina, with husband Thomas Sadoski in 2017.