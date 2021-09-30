‘Mean Girls’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ana Gasteyer (Cady’s Mom)

Gasteyer went on to have several recurring or prominent parts on shows including Suburgatory, Lady Dynamite, People of Earth and The Goldbergs. The Saturday Night Live alum has appeared in movies such as Wine Country, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Adam. She also competed on The Masked Singer in 2019 as The Tree, ending the competition in sixth place. Outside of TV and film, she starred in the Broadway production of The Royal Family and the play Girl Crazy in 2009 as well as A New Brain in 2015.

Gasteyer has been married to Charlie McKittrick since 1996. The pair share a daughter, Frances, and a son, Ulysses.